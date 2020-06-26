New portal for workers launched in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of the 5T initiative of the State Government, Labour and ESI department on Thursday introduced a portal, Labour Case Management System, for online filing and tracking by workers themselves in courts of labour officials.

Official sources said cases can be filed under key labour acts such as Minimum Wages Act, Employees Compensation Act and Payment of Gratuity Act.

Aggrieved workers can now easily file their cases, track progress of their cases and even get SMS alerts at each stage of the case.

The officers will also be able to monitor the cases in a better way. Earlier, workers remained in the dark about the status of their cases and they were deprived of getting their claims in time.

Official sources claimed that the system will ensure transparency and effective monitoring with faster disposal of cases. The cases can be monitored and assessed by the principal secretary of the department and labour commissioner.