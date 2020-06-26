No clarity on pending Plus II exams in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the CBSE and ICSE cancelled their pending Class X and XII exams, the State Government is yet to decide on conducting Plus II examination for the remaining papers.

Conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), the examination was scheduled to end on March 28 but had to be stopped on March 22 due to COVID-19 outbreak. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said though the CHSE has proposed to conduct examination of the remaining papers, the schedule has not been finalised due to the pandemic.

The department has sent the proposal to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the final decision regarding conduct of the tests will be taken by the Chief Minister. Officials added that decision on reopening of schools will also be taken after July 31 keeping the situation in view.

Meanwhile, CBSE cancelled its pending Class X and Class XII examinations on Thursday. It informed Class XII students that they will be provided an option of going by the evaluation process that the board finalises or appear the test after the COVID situation improves. The ICSE Board also cancelled the Class X and XII tests in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

CBSE Regional Officer T Mate said evaluation for the pending papers will be carried out on the basis of instruction they receive from the board.

On the other hand, some students said they will opt to appear the examination after situation improves. Shohan Swastik Mohapatra, a Plus II student from SAI International School, welcomed the decision of the CBSE.

He, however, said it is a matter of concern as to how the evaluation process will be followed without examination. “I do not know how the evaluation will be done. I may opt for appearing the exam to secure the percentage I have targeted to get,” said Prapti Mishra, another Plus II student.