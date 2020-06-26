STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

No clarity on pending Plus II exams in Odisha

CBSE Regional Officer T Mate said evaluation for the pending papers will be carried out on the basis of instruction they receive from the board.

Published: 26th June 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the CBSE and ICSE cancelled their pending Class X and XII exams, the State Government is yet to decide on conducting Plus II examination for the remaining papers.

Conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), the examination was scheduled to end on March 28 but had to be stopped on March 22 due to COVID-19 outbreak. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said though the CHSE has proposed to conduct examination of the remaining papers, the schedule has not been finalised due to the pandemic.

The department has sent the proposal to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the final decision regarding conduct of the tests will be taken by the Chief Minister. Officials added that decision on reopening of schools will also be taken after July 31 keeping the situation in view.

Meanwhile, CBSE cancelled its pending Class X and Class XII examinations on Thursday. It informed Class XII students that they will be provided an option of going by the evaluation process that the board finalises or appear the test after the COVID situation improves. The ICSE Board also cancelled the Class X and XII tests in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

CBSE Regional Officer T Mate said evaluation for the pending papers will be carried out on the basis of instruction they receive from the board.

On the other hand, some students said they will opt to appear the examination after situation improves. Shohan Swastik Mohapatra, a Plus II student from SAI International School, welcomed the decision of the CBSE.

He, however, said it is a matter of concern as to how the evaluation process will be followed without examination. “I do not know how the evaluation will be done. I may opt for appearing the exam to secure the percentage I have targeted to get,” said Prapti Mishra, another Plus II student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Plus II examination Odisha Plus II exams
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp