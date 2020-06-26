STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: MFIs flout RBI norms on loan repayment

The collection agent of the MFI agent told Madhusmita that she would have to pay late fees of Rs 600 for the non-payment period of three months.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In violation of loan repayment moratorium guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, a host of micro-finance institutions (MFIs) have been allegedly harassing women self-help groups (WSHGs) and individuals to repay their instalments with interest. 

On June 16, Sundargarh ADM NC Swain, in a meeting with representatives of banks and MFIs had instructed not to insist on loan repayment till August 31 citing RBI guidelines. But the directive is being ignored by agents/collectors of MFIs who continue to harass the loanees. 

Madhusmita Barik, a housewife of STI slum, said she had availed a personal loan of Rs 30,000 from an MFI Surjya Group in January last year. She received Rs 28,000 in hand with repayment condition of Rs 1,500 per month for two years. 

Even as she had been paying her instalments on time, the lockdown forced to her delay her payments. The collection agent of the MFI agent told her that she would have to pay late fees of Rs 600 for the non-payment period of three months. Now, she has been included in the defaulters list of the company. The matter was brought to the notice of Sundargarh district administration by local leaders. 

They said members of the WSHGs are in financial distress with no work. Demanding stern action against the MFIs, the leaders said the women are being mentally harassed.     

Swain advised the WSHGs and individual loanees to seek the help of the administration with specific information, asserting strict action against would be taken against the MFIs if they are found violating guidelines.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MFI Reserve Bank of India RBI
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp