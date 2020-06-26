Odisha: MFIs flout RBI norms on loan repayment

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In violation of loan repayment moratorium guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, a host of micro-finance institutions (MFIs) have been allegedly harassing women self-help groups (WSHGs) and individuals to repay their instalments with interest.

On June 16, Sundargarh ADM NC Swain, in a meeting with representatives of banks and MFIs had instructed not to insist on loan repayment till August 31 citing RBI guidelines. But the directive is being ignored by agents/collectors of MFIs who continue to harass the loanees.

Madhusmita Barik, a housewife of STI slum, said she had availed a personal loan of Rs 30,000 from an MFI Surjya Group in January last year. She received Rs 28,000 in hand with repayment condition of Rs 1,500 per month for two years.

Even as she had been paying her instalments on time, the lockdown forced to her delay her payments. The collection agent of the MFI agent told her that she would have to pay late fees of Rs 600 for the non-payment period of three months. Now, she has been included in the defaulters list of the company. The matter was brought to the notice of Sundargarh district administration by local leaders.

They said members of the WSHGs are in financial distress with no work. Demanding stern action against the MFIs, the leaders said the women are being mentally harassed.

Swain advised the WSHGs and individual loanees to seek the help of the administration with specific information, asserting strict action against would be taken against the MFIs if they are found violating guidelines.