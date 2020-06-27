50 positive COVID-19 cases in Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur reports 29 

Of the fresh cases, 10 are from Biridi, seven from Tirtol, five each from Raghunathpur and Balikuda each and two from Kujang. All of them are asymptomatic and and were lodged in different quarantine centres. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 268 in the district. So far, 162 patients have recovered. Similarly, 11 persons including two Government doctors of the NTPC Covid-19 care centre, tested positive in Sundargarh district.