Gajapati to shut down for three days to contain spread of coronavirus

BERHAMPUR: Following the footsteps of Ganjam, the administration of Gajapati on Friday decided to enforce complete shutdown in the district for three days to contain the spread of Covid-19. Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha announced that the district will be shutdown from June 28 to 30. The announcement comes a day after Ganjam administration declared a four-day shutdown from June 27 to 30 in view of the steep rise in Covid-19 positive cases.

An order from Gajapati Collector stated that Gosani and Gumma blocks, Paralakhemundi town and Ranipentha gram panchayat of Kashinagar will be shut down for three days. Only emergency medical services and milk supply will be allowed during this period.

On Thursday, two branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Paralakhemundi were sealed after the manager of the main branch tested positive for coronavirus. The manager was staying in Bhubaneswar where he fell ill a few days back. He underwent Covid test in the State Capital where his report was found to be positive.

As the manager used to visit both the bank branches in Paralakhemundi, the administration sealed the offices. The offices will be sanitised. Saha said all the staff of the two offices have been put in home quarantine and asked to undergo Covid-19 test. As many as 40 health teams have been engaged to screen people for coronavirus symptoms in the district.

The Collector urged the public to cooperate with the administration to contain the virus spread.

Meanwhile, a day before the shutdown in Ganjam, people in large numbers made a beeline for marketplaces in Berhampur in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. Shops in Bada Bazaar, Bijipur and Giri market besides Mardharaj vending zone were crowded as people rushed to stock up essential commodities. Sources said neither the customers not shopkeepers adhered to the social distancing norms.

8 COPS INFECTED

As many as eight police personnel tested positive for coronavirus in Berhampur on Friday. In a tweet, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said, “Eight Covid warriors of Berhampur police have tested positive. They are fine and under observation.”