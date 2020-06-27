Odisha call centre to ensure good governance, seamless delivery of services

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a bid to strengthen e-governance and bridge communication gap for effective and seamless implementation of Government schemes and delivery of services, the district administration launched a call centre on the collectorate premises at Sundargarh town on Thursday evening. Aligned with the objectives of ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5Ts, the call centre is envisaged to act as a Government to Citizen interface and directly connect beneficiaries of different programmes.

The new facility was inaugurated by Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan. Administrative sources said the centre will help the administration to ensure delivery of benefits of various welfare programmes and schemes to the target population. Besides, it will also help in delivering emergency services. The call centre operators will interact with target beneficiaries through tele-call, SMS, recorded voice message and e-mails.

It will serve the purpose of sharing information, creating awareness, giving follow-up advice and expediting grievance redressal. The call centre executives will also contact government functionaries including the field and office staff to ensure timely delivery of services.

The Collector hoped the centre will ensure smooth implementation of different Government programmes including delivery of health services, mother and child care, livelihood, rural housing, pension and other social security schemes.

The centre with toll-free number 911141182138 will operate from 9 am to 6 pm every day and soon start functioning 24X7. It has been set up financial support from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Sundargarh.