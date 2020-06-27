Odisha girl found dead in child care centre

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A 13-year-old girl was found hanging inside the bathroom of a child care centre in Pandkul village under Golamunda block here on Thursday. The victim of Thanot village was staying in BR Ambedkar Seva Anusthan since 2016.

Sources said after the death of her father, the girl’s mother remarried and abandoned her and her minor brother.

Relatives of the girl had approached the child welfare committee (CWC) to rehabilitate her following which she and her brother were sheltered in the child care centre.

Staff of the centre found the girl hanging from an apron in the bathroom in the afternoon. On being informed, police reached the centre and sent the body to Dharmagarh subdivisional hospital for postmortem. After autopsy, the body was handed over to the secretary of the child care centre for last rites.

Police said the cause of the girl’s death is yet to be ascertained. “We are awaiting the postmortem report. Investigation into the matter is on,” an official added.