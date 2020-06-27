STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha opposition hits street over COVID-19 mismanagement, rising fuel prices

However, Government chief whip Pramila Mallick said the State Government has taken all measures for the people affected by the Covid pandemic.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:02 AM

Leaders of Opposition political parties staging protest over Government’s failure in tackling corona crisis at Station Square in Bhubaneswar on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 12 Opposition political parties on Friday staged a protest at Master Canteen Square here targeting Odisha Government and the Centre over Covid-19 mismanagement and rising fuel prices. Representatives of the political parties, including Congress, CPI, CPIM, RJD, NCP, AAP and Samajwadi Party, later submitted a memorandum to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal over the issues.

Addressing the protest meeting, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said the people are suffering a lot as both the Centre and State Government have failed to manage the coronavirus crisis. Working president of OPCC Pradeep Majhi alleged that both the governments have looted money which was allocated for the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Odisha Government is the first government in the country which has swindled the money meant for Covid-19. We need to make the people aware of this. This is why 12 Opposition parties have come together,” he said. The 17-point charter of demands of the parties included an independent probe into the mega scam in the procurement of masks, PPEs and other materials purchased by the Government, direct payment of `7,500 each to all BPL families for six months, supply of seeds to farmers for kharif crop and purchase of rabi produce at minimum support price, assistance of `10,000 each to all street vendors and revival of all small and medium industries in the State to create employment opportunities. However, Government chief whip Pramila Mallick said the State Government has taken all measures for the people affected by the Covid pandemic.

