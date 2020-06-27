STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha ready to face any calamity: CM Naveen Patnaik on early preparedness

Stating that the Government has taken several resultoriented measures to lessen danger to people from natural disasters, the Chief Minister said preparedness should be dynamic.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said early preparedness, quick rescue and restoration measures along with a long term revival programme should be the key to any disaster management. Addressing the State-level disaster management committee meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said Odisha is prone to multiple and recurring natural disasters.

Despite being vulnerable, the Government is prepared to face any situation, he said and added that the period from June to October is crucial as there is possibility of flood and cyclone.

The State is prepared to tackle the situation, he said. Stating that the Government has taken several resultoriented measures to lessen danger to people from natural disasters, the Chief Minister said preparedness should be dynamic, collective and participatory. Asking the administration to be prepared with Standard Operating Procedure based on ex- perience, he said Odisha remains the f o r e m o s t State to institutionalise communitybased preparation.

“We learn from previous disasters and make an endeavour to improve our preparation for possible calamity. We have been praised for learning from our experience and subsequent preparedness,” he added.

Naveen said the State’s experience in community-based preparation has also been helpful in management of Covid-19. He thanked people of the State for cooperating with the administration in the fight against Covid-19. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said control rooms have been opened in every district headquarters from June 1 to November 30. Steps are being taken to open 15 temporary VHF centres in flood-prone areas.

Besides, 49 vulnerable places in different river banks have been identified and steps are being taken to secure them, he added. Odisha now has 879 multipurpose flood and cyclone centres and 769 of them are being currently repaired. Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, members of the Council of Ministers, MPs, MLAs and secretaries of different departments attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha cm Odisha disaster management Odisha
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp