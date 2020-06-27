STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha vigilance staff donate one day’s salary to CM relief fund

ADG Vigilance PS Ranpise, DIG Vigilance Sanjay Kumar Kaushal and Bhubaneswar Vigilance division SP Sarthak Sarangi were present. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Officers and staff of Vigilance Directorate on Friday donated their one day’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the State Government’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Director of Vigilance Debasis Panigrahi presented the draft of Rs 13,00,137 to Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the Vigilance team for extending support to the Government. ADG Vigilance PS Ranpise, DIG Vigilance Sanjay Kumar Kaushal and Bhubaneswar Vigilance division SP Sarthak Sarangi were present. 

