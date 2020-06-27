Sick tigress scales enclosure wall in Odisha, escapes

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Efforts of Satkosia Tiger Reserve officials to capture the lone residential tigress for treatment of her infected tail has yielded no result. This has raised concerns as chances of infection spreading to her body and posing health risk are high. After learning that the tigress frequents the enclosure of tigress Sundari, a trap was laid in the form of another enclosure at Raigoda but she managed to escape.

“She entered the enclosure Wednesday midnight but managed to scale the wall and escape. We are now mulling a closed enclosure to trap her,” said RCCF Pradip Raj Karat. “As of now, there is no substantial indication of the spread of infection as CCTV footage is not clear. We are hoping to tranquilise and treat the tigress at the earliest,” he said.