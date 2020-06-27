STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Uliburu mining scam accused Deepak Gupta gets interim bail

The scam involved illegal mining of iron ore detected in and around Uliburu reserve forest in Keonjhar’s Joda area.

Published: 27th June 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mining

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted interim bail for a period of one month to the Rs 1,500 crore Uliburu mining scam key accused Deepak Gupta on the condition of furnishing bail bond of Rs 2 crore and cash security of Rs 1 crore.

The scam involved illegal mining of iron ore detected in and around Uliburu reserve forest in Keonjhar’s Joda area. Gupta, who has been in judicial custody since his arrest on September 5, 2013, has approached for bail after his earlier five unsuccessful attempts before the High Court and twice before the Supreme Court. After filing of the bail petition on February 4, an interim bail application was filed on June 2.

The interim bail was sought on the ground that the main bail application would take a little more time and in the present scenario arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be difficult to conduct such hearing through video conferencing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Uliburu mining scam Deepak Gupta
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp