Curfew in Puri for Bahuda yatra on July 1

Only residents of the buildings can witness the festival from the roof top.

Published: 28th June 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Servitors carrying the palanquin of Goddess Mahalaxmi to Gundicha temple | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Collector Balwant Singh on Saturday announced that curfew will be enforced in Puri district from 10 pm on June 30 to 10 pm on July 2 for the Bahuda Yatra of Trinity, which is scheduled on July 1. All roads leading to Puri would be sealed at all the entry points while there would be strict monitoring on Bada Danda - venue of the fete. Owners of buildings located on either sides of Bada Danda have been directed not to allow any outsider to go to the roof top during Bahuda Yatra. 

Only residents of the buildings can witness the festival from the roof top. Any violation would be dealt with strictly as per law, said the Collector. Currently, Section 144 has been imposed at the Gundicha temple and the area infront of the temple where the chariots are parked, is cordoned off. Curfew to be imposed from 30.6.2020 night up to 2.7.2020 , 10 pm in the district. Full restrictions on vehicular movements except for medical urgency and essential services.

