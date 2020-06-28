STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Focus on smart projects

 With easing of lockdown norms, emphasis is being laid on completion of pending smart city projects and development works of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) in the Steel City. 

Published: 28th June 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium in Rourkela | Express

The under-construction Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With easing of lockdown norms, emphasis is being laid on completion of pending smart city projects and development works of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) in the Steel City. 
Rourkela Smart City Limited CEO and RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida on Friday inspected various ongoing projects and instructed the executing agencies to ensure their completion on time.  Work on the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium project of RSCL is going on in full swing and is likely to be completed by end of December.  

The complex, being constructed at a cost of `9.30 crore, will have three badminton courts with an U-shaped gallery to accommodate around 350 spectators. The complex would also have a modern gymnasium, outdoor lawn-tennis court and parking facility. While the boundary wall of the complex is nearing completion, work on the annex building, main entrance and structural fabrication is going on in full swing.  

Parida said the indoor stadium is being constructed as per World Badminton Federation standards. Several other key smart city projects including the phase -1 Smart City road, redevelopment of Panposh market complex and Birsa Munda stadium and setting up of a multi-utility citizen service centre comprising an auditorium and conventional centre along with the command and control centre are at various stages of completion. 

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan along with Parida on Saturday visited the project sites and reviewed progress of the works. The Collector inspected the under-construction micro-compost centre at Tarkera and other projects. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown smart projects
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp