Focus on smart projects

ROURKELA: With easing of lockdown norms, emphasis is being laid on completion of pending smart city projects and development works of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) in the Steel City.

Rourkela Smart City Limited CEO and RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida on Friday inspected various ongoing projects and instructed the executing agencies to ensure their completion on time. Work on the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium project of RSCL is going on in full swing and is likely to be completed by end of December.

The complex, being constructed at a cost of `9.30 crore, will have three badminton courts with an U-shaped gallery to accommodate around 350 spectators. The complex would also have a modern gymnasium, outdoor lawn-tennis court and parking facility. While the boundary wall of the complex is nearing completion, work on the annex building, main entrance and structural fabrication is going on in full swing.

Parida said the indoor stadium is being constructed as per World Badminton Federation standards. Several other key smart city projects including the phase -1 Smart City road, redevelopment of Panposh market complex and Birsa Munda stadium and setting up of a multi-utility citizen service centre comprising an auditorium and conventional centre along with the command and control centre are at various stages of completion.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan along with Parida on Saturday visited the project sites and reviewed progress of the works. The Collector inspected the under-construction micro-compost centre at Tarkera and other projects.