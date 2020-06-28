STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharsuguda SP to reach out to people in crisis through phone initiative

Jharsuguda police will launch ‘Phone Re SP’ programme from Monday to address grievances of people related to policing.

Published: 28th June 2020 10:05 AM

BHUBANESWAR:  Jharsuguda police will launch ‘Phone Re SP’ programme from Monday to address grievances of people related to policing. People can call on Jharsuguda SP’s land phone number every Monday between 10.30 am and 11.30 am, inform him about their grievances and request further action. While Collectors and SPs were holding joint grievances every Monday in different blocks of their respective districts, such meetings have been suspended now to avoid large gathering amid coronavirus pandemic.

Jharsuguda police said public grievances are being addressed by SP and other senior officers of the district during all office hours. But, people from rural areas are finding it difficult to visit SDPOs or SP 
due to unavailability of public transport and some - elderly persons particularly - are apprehensive of travelling to the police stations during the pandemic.

Sources said people in over 10 containment zones across the district are unable to visit SP’s office and other police stations to lodge their grievances.“People can contact me on the land phone number every Monday and discuss their grievances related to the functioning of police like if they are not accepting complaints, investigation of cases is slow, and other issues,” said Jharsuguda SP Rahul PR. The police officers concerned will then be directed to address their problems, he added.

e-kiosk at collectorate
Jagatsinghpur: An e-office touch screen kiosk will be installed in the collectorate here through which people can know the status of complaints or their applications related to Government schemes. Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the machine will be installed on a trial basis and if successful, more such kiosks would be set upat different locations.
 

