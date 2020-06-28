STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over 25,000 quintal sal seeds procured

The district administration has procured over 25,000 quintal sal seeds worth Rs 5 crore from forest dwellers and tribals this season. 

Published: 28th June 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tribal women carrying sal seeds from forest in Sambalpur district | Express

Tribal women carrying sal seeds from forest in Sambalpur district | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The district administration has procured over 25,000 quintal sal seeds worth Rs 5 crore from forest dwellers and tribals this season. The procurement process was started by Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC) from May 18 at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 20 per kg. 

Branch manager of TDCC, Sambalpur RK Jena said, “For the first time in 10 years, such huge quantity of sal seeds has been procured from the district. The amount of sales is over Rs 5 crore and we have already initiated the payment process. We have started by paying the individual gatherers and are streamlining the bank details of other gatherers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDCC Sal seeds
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp