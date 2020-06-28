Over 25,000 quintal sal seeds procured

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district administration has procured over 25,000 quintal sal seeds worth Rs 5 crore from forest dwellers and tribals this season. The procurement process was started by Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC) from May 18 at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 20 per kg.

Branch manager of TDCC, Sambalpur RK Jena said, “For the first time in 10 years, such huge quantity of sal seeds has been procured from the district. The amount of sales is over Rs 5 crore and we have already initiated the payment process. We have started by paying the individual gatherers and are streamlining the bank details of other gatherers.”