RD varsity organises online international conference

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Turning Covid adversity into an opportunity, the Rama Devi Women’s University organised a three-day online international conference in the State from June 25 to 27. The International Conference on Advanced Computing and Intelligent Engineering (ICACIE) - 2020 witnessed participation of academicians and scholars from 18 countries.

The university partnered with Mauritius-based Université des Mascareignes (UdM) organised the conference where 80 research papers on advance computing, cloud computing, virtual learning, intelligent engineering, machine learning, mobile computing and sentiment analysis were presented. Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Padmaja Mishra said 14 keynotes speakers, eight invited speakers, 30 researches and 24,000 listeners from across the world joined the meet. “It is the first international conference organised online by any university in the State during the Covid-19 crisis,” claimed Prof Bibudhendu Pati, Head of department of Computer Science.