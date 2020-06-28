Revenue  Divisional Commissioner reviews SCB expansion

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Range) Anil Kumar Samal on Friday reviewed the progress of expansion work of SCB Medical College and Hospital campus here. During the meeting, it was informed that of 648 quarters to be vacated for the purpose, only 254 belonging to Health and General Administration departments have been deserted and handed over to Works department. While the Executive Engineer of Irrigation, Mahanadi South Division, District Fishery Officer and IMIT, Cuttack have been instructed to vacate the offices by June 30, other offices have been asked to vacate their establishments by July 7.

This apart, the District Land Acquisition Officer has been directed to negotiate with the land losers and complete the process of acquisition of private land on direct purchase basis as soon as possible. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation officials have been instructed to issue notices to occupants to vacate 114 quarters in Behera Colony and 59 in Sweeper Colony by June 30. Eviction drive will be started from July 7, informed Samal.