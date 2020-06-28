Vacant posts in Government departments take a toll on public service delivery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When the State Government is already grappling with rising unemployment, large scale vacancies in various departments has only made things worse. Vacancies in treasuries and sub treasuries of the State has affected delivery of public services leading to last minute rush in clearance of bills, salary and pension among other financial disbursements. Odisha has 169 treasuries, including 30 district treasuries, nine special treasuries, one cyber treasury, one State pension treasury and 128 sub-treasuries.

While 106 posts of senior clerks are lying vacant since long, there are vacancies in 206 posts of junior clerks in 167 treasuries and sub-treasuries. Against the sanctioned strength of 370 junior clerks, the treasuries and sub-treasuries are functioning with 164 of them. An official of the Directorate of Treasuries and Inspection said the office has been receiving repeated requests for posting of clerks as the treasuries are facing problem in managing the day to day official work due to staff shortage. A number of treasuries are being managed by only a single ministerial staff.

With State Government instructing that pension needs to be disbursed in the treasuries instead of public sector banks, officials said the decision has increased the workload of treasuries. Though in December 2018, the directorate had urged the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission to recommend names for 149 posts of junior clerks, the list of names is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the directorate has sought permission from the Finance department to engage retired treasury employees to work as OSD against the vacant posts as a consolidated remuneration of `13,000 per month for a period of one year or till the appointment of clerks, whichever is earlier.