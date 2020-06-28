STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vacant posts in Government departments take a toll on public service delivery

When the State Government is already grappling with rising unemployment, large scale vacancies in various departments has only made things worse.

Published: 28th June 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

 BHUBANESWAR:  When the State Government is already grappling with rising unemployment, large scale vacancies in various departments has only made things worse. Vacancies in treasuries and sub treasuries of the State has affected delivery of public services leading to last minute rush in clearance of bills, salary and pension among other financial disbursements. Odisha has 169 treasuries, including 30 district treasuries, nine special treasuries, one cyber treasury, one State pension treasury and 128 sub-treasuries.

While 106 posts of senior clerks are lying vacant since long, there are vacancies in 206 posts of junior clerks in 167 treasuries and sub-treasuries. Against the sanctioned strength of 370 junior clerks, the treasuries and sub-treasuries are functioning with 164 of them. An official of the Directorate of Treasuries and Inspection said the office has been receiving repeated requests for posting of clerks as the treasuries are facing problem in managing the day to day official work due to staff shortage. A number of treasuries are being managed by only a single ministerial staff.

With State Government instructing that pension needs to be disbursed in the treasuries instead of public sector banks, officials said the decision has increased the workload of treasuries. Though in December 2018, the directorate had urged the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission to recommend names for 149 posts of junior clerks, the list of names is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the directorate has sought permission from the Finance department to engage retired treasury employees to work as OSD against the vacant posts as a consolidated remuneration of `13,000 per month for a period of one year or till the appointment of clerks, whichever is earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
unemployment Vacancies
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp