Work on high level bridges far from over

Work on high level bridges at Tarlakota and Korukonda on Malkangiri-Balimela road in the district, started four years back, is far from over.

The under-construction bridge at Korukonda | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Work on high level bridges at Tarlakota and Korukonda on Malkangiri-Balimela road in the district, started four years back, is far from over. The projects were undertaken by Parlakhemundi based RR Infratech India Limited in June 2016 at an estimated cost of `7 crore. Work on the 58.01 metre long bridges was started in started in June 2016. Even as the bridges were supposed to be completed by June 2017, the firm has missed four deadlines.

Once completed, the bridges would ensure hassle- free travel between Malkangiri and Balimela during monsoon when the existing low-height bridges near Korukonda and Tarlakota get inundated. Roads and Buildings department sources said 60 per cent work on the bridge at Korukonda and 85 per cent on the one at Tarlakota has been completed. The firm was issued show cause notices on four occasions and it has not been paid for the last six months for delaying the projects.

However, it has once against sought extension till July this year. “It is not possible to complete the work by then,” said R&B deptt assistant executive engineer Abhisekh Sethy. He said three more months after monsoon are needed to complete the projects. Bijay Madkami, a resident of Korukonda said the bridges are a long-standing demand of the people of the area as it gets cut-off from the rest of the world during monsson.

