COVID-19 claims one more life in Odisha's Ganjam district

Sources said that taking advantage of lax police patrolling, residents flocked to various marketplaces as shops remained opened on the second day of the shutdown.

Residents buying fish in violation of social distancing norm in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district, the COVID-19 hotspot of Odisha, reported 76 new cases and one more death due to coronavirus on Sunday. The latest victim of the district, a 75-year-old male, was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes. With this, the death toll of COVID-19 reached 10 and total cases rose to 1,271 in the district. So far, 892 patients have recovered.

Of the fresh positive cases detected on the day, 17 are corona warriors including four policemen.  Of the infected frontline workers, six are from Aska, four from Bhanjanagar, three from Kabisuryanagar, two from Polasara and one each from Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and Dharakote areas.

The four infected cops belong to Ganjam police district and were posted at Bhanjanagar. With detection of the fresh cases, the total number of infected cops both in Ganjam and Berhampur police districts has reached 31. However, 14 of them have recovered.

Sources said over 100 swab samples have been collected from cops posted in Bhanjanagar, Polasara, Chhatrapur and Khalikote under Ganjam police district. Similarly, 106 swabs have been collected from police personnel of Jarada, Golanthara, Gopalpur, Badabazar and Sadar under Berhampur police district. The police stations from where positive cases were detected have been disinfected. Sadar police station has been barricaded.

Meanwhile, BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore declared six areas in the city as containment zones after several positive cases were detected from these localities. Besides, special screening drives have been undertaken in Sahu Colony, Bhabanagar Fourth Lane, Tulasinagar Sixth Lane, Bank Colony First Lane, Gandhinagar Fourth Lane and Murma Colony.

On the other hand, residents of Haridakhandi, Old Berhampur and many other areas in the city crowded fish outlets and markets violating the social distancing norm despite the four-day shutdown declared by the district administration to contain the virus spread. Sources said that taking advantage of lax police patrolling, residents flocked to various marketplaces as shops remained opened on the second day of the shutdown. The city will remain shutdown till June 30.

