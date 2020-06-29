COVID-19 crisis puts construction sector in a catch-22 situation in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is faced with a peculiar workforce shortage. It now has an additional manpower of 5.82 lakh which returned from different states, yet infrastructure developers are struggling to resume operations.

The State Government has allowed movement of workers since last week of April so that ongoing projects are not stuck and labourers do not lose livelihood but shortage of workers at construction sites continue to be a major problem during unlock 1.0 leading to delay and cost escalations.

The supply chain of construction materials though has normalised, insufficient construction workers, painters, plumbers and fabrication workers has severely impacted construction operations across the State.

The reverse migration may have presented an opportunity to infrastructure developers to use the new workforce but many are unwilling to come to workplaces in urban areas in fear of getting infected. Those who are ready to pick up their lives and lilvelihood lack required expertise.

Nearly 70 per cent of construction workers employed in Odisha are from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Many left for their states prior to the lockdown and the rest went after respective state governments facilitated the process following the Supreme Court directive.

Now, the infrastructure firms are faced with a dual problem. Bhubaneswar has over 500 ongoing projects which have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Managing Director of Z Estates Tapan Mohanty says of 1,000 workers engaged in his Z-1 site prior to lockdown, he is left with less than 100. "Though we brought back around 100 workers, they are in 14-day quarantine as mandated by the administration," he said.

The construction industry is considered as second largest employer after agriculture. Many believed that the migrant returnees could play a big role in supporting the sector. But attempts to employ returnees has not yielded desired result as most lack the expertise.

Despite the influx of migrants, firms like Z Estate are unable to get local workers. "After discussions with the skill development officials, our staff visited several quarantine centres in Banki, Mahanga and Narasinghapur areas. But the outcome is not encouraging as those came forward for work lacked expertise," he added.

President of Association for Odisha Real Estate Developers (Aford) Nishit Ranjan Nanda said several projects are running at least six months behind schedule. "Local workers are not available and many are not willing to remain in quarantine both at the work site and at villages after return. The developers are also apprehensive of action for bringing workers as some apartment projects have already been sealed. We are in a catch-22 situation," Nanda said.

Many developers are willing to match the wage previously earned by the returnees but still do not get adequate number of hands. Testing workers prior to moving them to the sites, fear of infection and subsequent sealing of facilities are other challenges.

Chairman of CREDAI (Odisha chapter) DS Tripathi said the association has approached the Government to allow at least one year extension of projects instead of six month as approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority across the country.