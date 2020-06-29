COVID-19 quarantine centre inmates assault sarpanch in Odisha's Arei panchayat

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Inmates of a quarantine centre at Arei panchayat under Binjharpur police limits in the district allegedly attacked the local sarpanch and an ambulance driver on Saturday night after the latter called for a Covid-19 test of one of the migrants housed there.

According to police, few persons from Gopalpur locality in the block had been staying at the Baruneswar High School quarantine centre after returning from Delhi on June 14. "When one of the inmates developed Covid-like symptoms on Saturday night, we informed the local administration for further course of action following which an ambulance was sent for his swab collection. However, other inmates also demanded swab tests and detained the ambulance," said Arei sarpanch Debananda Mallick.

When the driver of the ambulance refused to take four to five people at a time in the emergency vehicle, the migrants flew into rage and assaulted him. Police filed an FIR on Sunday after the sarpanch lodged a complaint. Investigation is underway.