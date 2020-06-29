STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR filed against Odisha Health Minister's daughter Dipali Das for violation of COVID-19 rules

Dipali had called a meeting of ‘Narasingha Bishnupriya Seva Trust’, a social outfit registered in the name of her parents at the DRDA office where hundreds of people were present.

Published: 29th June 2020

Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: An FIR was lodged by the district administration against Dipali Das, daughter of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das and senior BJD leaders, for violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines during an event here on June 22.

Dipali had called a meeting of ‘Narasingha Bishnupriya Seva Trust’, a social outfit registered in the name of her parents at the DRDA office where hundreds of people were present. While social distancing was not maintained during the meeting, most of the participants did not wear masks.

On the day of the meeting, an FIR was lodged against Dipali with Jharsuguda police station by the district unit of Congress. However, no action was taken by police.

On Saturday, acting on the direction of Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, an FIR was filed by Magistrate Ram Chandra Pradhan with Jharsuguda police against Dipali, who is the president of the trust and senior BJD leaders Tapas Ray Choudhury, Sandip Awasthy, Raghumani Patel and others under sections 447,188 and 294 of IPC.

