STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Stage set for Trinity's Bahuda Yatra in Puri

As per tradition, the three chariots were pulled one after the other towards south from the entry gate parking and stationed at the exit gate of Gundicha temple, known as 'Nakachanadwar'.

Published: 29th June 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen giving the chariots a south turn ahead of Bahuda Yatra in Puri

Policemen giving the chariots a south turn ahead of Bahuda Yatra in Puri. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: With the three chariots taking the ‘Dakshini Moda’ on Sunday, the stage is set for Bahuda Yatra of the Trinity on July 1. As per tradition, the three chariots were pulled one after the other towards south from the entry gate parking and stationed at the exit gate of Gundicha temple, known as 'Nakachanadwar'. The chariot of Devi Subhadra was pulled first followed by the ones of Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath.  

Earlier on Friday, engineers and carpenters had inspected the three chariots and carried out some minor repairs on the wheels. After observance of daily rituals at the Adapa Mandap including Mangala Alati, Mailama, Abakash, Rosahoma, Suryapuja and Dwarpal Puja, Sakaldhup bhog was offered to the deities. Agyanmalas, issued by deities, were carried by three Pujapandas in a  procession.

The pulling of the chariots began at 11 am. Around 500 police personnel were engaged in the task. By 6 pm, all three chariots were stationed at the designated location for the return journey of the Trinity. The administration is gearing up to conduct the Bahuda Yatra, Sunabesha and Adharpana rituals of the deities sans devotees.

Samples of around 5,000 people related with the festival were collected for testing. Of them, 3,500 were servitors and police personnel.

Except one servitor, the rest were found negative for the virus. As per Supreme Court’s directive, only those who test negative will be allowed to participate in the festival. This apart, swab samples of 81 journalists covering the festival, were collected on Sunday and sent for testing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bahuda Yatra Dakshini Moda Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Jagannath Temple
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp