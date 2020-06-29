Odisha: Stage set for Trinity's Bahuda Yatra in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: With the three chariots taking the ‘Dakshini Moda’ on Sunday, the stage is set for Bahuda Yatra of the Trinity on July 1. As per tradition, the three chariots were pulled one after the other towards south from the entry gate parking and stationed at the exit gate of Gundicha temple, known as 'Nakachanadwar'. The chariot of Devi Subhadra was pulled first followed by the ones of Lord Balabhadra and Lord Jagannath.

Earlier on Friday, engineers and carpenters had inspected the three chariots and carried out some minor repairs on the wheels. After observance of daily rituals at the Adapa Mandap including Mangala Alati, Mailama, Abakash, Rosahoma, Suryapuja and Dwarpal Puja, Sakaldhup bhog was offered to the deities. Agyanmalas, issued by deities, were carried by three Pujapandas in a procession.

The pulling of the chariots began at 11 am. Around 500 police personnel were engaged in the task. By 6 pm, all three chariots were stationed at the designated location for the return journey of the Trinity. The administration is gearing up to conduct the Bahuda Yatra, Sunabesha and Adharpana rituals of the deities sans devotees.

Samples of around 5,000 people related with the festival were collected for testing. Of them, 3,500 were servitors and police personnel.

Except one servitor, the rest were found negative for the virus. As per Supreme Court’s directive, only those who test negative will be allowed to participate in the festival. This apart, swab samples of 81 journalists covering the festival, were collected on Sunday and sent for testing.