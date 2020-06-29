STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpanch’s kin in soup for norm flout

JAGATSINGHPUR: The brother-in-law of sarpanch of Erasama gram panchayat has landed in a soup after he illegally lodged a friend, who had returned from Delhi, at a temporary medical camp (TMC) in the local high school without informing the authorities concerned. His friend tested positive for Covid-19 after being discharged from the TMC.

Two cases have been registered against Nirakar Swain, who has been acting as the sarpanch on behalf of his sister-in-law Gitanjali Swain, for violating the norms. It is mandatory for people returning from other states to register themselves online. Their relatives too are required to fill up a registration form and submit it to gram panchayat officials. However, Nirakar violated the guidelines and brought his friend, who had returned from Delhi on June 17, to Erasama from Bhubaneswar in his vehicle. His friend was discharged from the TMC on June 24.

After his discharge, the returnee suffered from cold and cough and was admitted to the district headquarters hospital. His swab samples were collected and tested positive for the virus on June 26. During verification, it was found that he had not registered with the online portal. Erasama BDO Kailash Chandra Behera conducted a probe and questioned Gitanjali who said she did not have any knowledge of his brother-in-law’s actions. The sarpanch was issued a show-cause notice and two cases-one by the BDO and the other by villagers, were lodged against Nirakar with Erasama police.

Meanwhile, the Health department has collected the swab samples of 40 people including family members who had come in contact with the returnee.

