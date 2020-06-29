STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Traffic chaos back on Koida roads

Traffic woes have returned to haunt residents of the Koida Mining Circle (KMC) here with the onset of monsoon.

Published: 29th June 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOIDA (SUNDARGARH): Traffic woes have returned to haunt residents of the Koida Mining Circle (KMC) here with the onset of monsoon.Disruption in movement has once again become common on National Highway (NH)-215 as heavy transport vehicles cause traffic jams lasting for days together.

Koida-based CITU’s Odisha vice-president Pramod Samal said following heavy rains, NH-215 remained crammed with stranded vehicles for nearly a week. The Kaleiposh-Barsuan-Tensa-Koida road of the PWD also faced a similar situation for four days.

He said heavy vehicles get stuck on damaged portion of the NH after rains, causing massive traffic jam.  The highly damaged NH stretch of about 20 km from Chuna Ghati to Koida via Kalta is the cause of this traffic congestion. Though condition of the NH stretch from Lahunipahra to Jamdihi via Roxy and the PWD road has improved, major transportation routes in Koida frequently witness jams amid movement of around 5,000 incoming and outgoing heavy vehicles on a daily basis.

The efforts of Koida Deputy Director of Mines (DDM) LD Nayak to limit movement of mineral carriers from KMC to Paradip and Gopalpur ports have been of little help so far.

On June 22, the DDM issued an order for capping of mineral transportation restricting the daily trips of vehicles from 20 mines to Paradip and Gopalpur ports to 754.

Nayak cited that the unsystematic movement of mineral carrying heavy vehicles from Koida and Joda mining circle in adjacent Keonjhar district causes frequent traffic jams between Ghatgaon and Paradip (about 240 km), thereby disrupting daily routine of people and affecting emergency medical services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp