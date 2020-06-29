Traffic chaos back on Koida roads

By Express News Service

KOIDA (SUNDARGARH): Traffic woes have returned to haunt residents of the Koida Mining Circle (KMC) here with the onset of monsoon.Disruption in movement has once again become common on National Highway (NH)-215 as heavy transport vehicles cause traffic jams lasting for days together.

Koida-based CITU’s Odisha vice-president Pramod Samal said following heavy rains, NH-215 remained crammed with stranded vehicles for nearly a week. The Kaleiposh-Barsuan-Tensa-Koida road of the PWD also faced a similar situation for four days.

He said heavy vehicles get stuck on damaged portion of the NH after rains, causing massive traffic jam. The highly damaged NH stretch of about 20 km from Chuna Ghati to Koida via Kalta is the cause of this traffic congestion. Though condition of the NH stretch from Lahunipahra to Jamdihi via Roxy and the PWD road has improved, major transportation routes in Koida frequently witness jams amid movement of around 5,000 incoming and outgoing heavy vehicles on a daily basis.

The efforts of Koida Deputy Director of Mines (DDM) LD Nayak to limit movement of mineral carriers from KMC to Paradip and Gopalpur ports have been of little help so far.

On June 22, the DDM issued an order for capping of mineral transportation restricting the daily trips of vehicles from 20 mines to Paradip and Gopalpur ports to 754.

Nayak cited that the unsystematic movement of mineral carrying heavy vehicles from Koida and Joda mining circle in adjacent Keonjhar district causes frequent traffic jams between Ghatgaon and Paradip (about 240 km), thereby disrupting daily routine of people and affecting emergency medical services.