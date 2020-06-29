Tribals in Odisha's Malkangiri want removal of BSF camps

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Flouting COVID-19 safety norms, as many as 500 tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gathered at Gorasetu in Malkangiri district on Saturday afternoon demanding withdrawal of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the region.

The protestors alleged that BSF personnel are committing atrocities in the region and sought removal of the paramilitary force’s camps from the area.

The tribal protestors also demanded resumption of ferry services to the erstwhile cut-off region. They said that the suspension of ferry services since the lockdown is causing inconvenience to residents. They warned of intensifying protests if their demands are not met by the district administration soon.