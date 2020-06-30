As India braces for 'Unlock 2', Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik draws COVID-19 strategy with care homes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the country prepares for Unlock 2, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday spelt out strategy to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in July.

In a video conference meeting with the district collectors and superintendents of police, the Chief Minister asked them to be strict against of violators of Covid-19 guidelines like wearing of masks and social distancing norms. At the same time, he directed the district collectors to prepare strategy for hotspots in their areas.

Naveen stressed the need for setting up Covid-19 Care Committees at the gram panchayat levels, provision of funds, training, more power and assistance. “Covid-19 Care Home should be set up in every gram panchayat while temporary medical camps need to be set up in a cluster of gram panchayats,” he said.

Training will be imparted to 4.6 lakh members of Covid Care Committees. He also directed officials to take care of corona warriors. “They are running the extra mile to save people. They should be sensitised on protecting themselves,” he said.

Stating that he had been speaking to infected Covid-19 warriors and taking feedback from them, the Chief Minister said, so far the feedback has been good. He also asked the senior officials to take feedback from the infected warriors to motivate them. Naveen said, Government offices should be made zero-infected zone and authorities must shoulder responsibility to create awareness among the staff. “Sensitise the staff on dos and don’ts. We should be strict in protecting our institutions. Every head of an office will be made responsible for this,” he said.

Naveen asked police and district administration to show zero tolerance towards people not wearing masks and violators of social distancing norms. “Private hospitals in the State must be sensitised and frequent random checks must be taken up at these places,” he said. Naveen also directed every department to be actively involved in the war against coronavirus.