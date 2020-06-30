OFS officer dies by suicide days before joining duty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A newly-recruited Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer allegedly died by suicide as his body was found hanging at his house under Khandagiri police limits here on Saturday.

According to police, he hanged himself due to a family dispute. The 33-year-old officer, a native of Balangir district, had completed his training and was supposed to join the duty on Monday.

He is survived by his wife, five-year-old daughter and a two and a half-month-old son. The deceased’s wife is working with the Directorate of Horticulture, Khurda division, said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)