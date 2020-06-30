STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court sets July 16 date to take stock of OAT

The Court fixed the date after a State Government employee moved it for permission to withdraw his petition pending before the OAT and take his grievances to the competent authority.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set July 16 date to take stock of status of cases that were pending before the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) after its abolition 10 months ago. 

The Court fixed the date after a State Government employee moved it for permission to withdraw his petition pending before the OAT and take his grievances to the competent authority.

OAT had functioned with a principal Bench in Bhubaneswar, a regular bench in Cuttack and circuit bench in Sambalpur and Berhampur since 1986.

When it was felt that the very objective of the institution to give quick justice to Government employees could not be achieved, the State Cabinet approved decision to abolish OAT on September 9, 2015.

Acting on the Government’s request, the Centre had abolished OAT by way of a gazette notification on August 2, 2019. Nearly 74,000 cases pending before OAT were to be transferred to the High Court.

The petition was taken up for hearing through video conferencing on Thursday. Advocate PN Mohanty made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.

Advocate General AK Parija appeared along with Additional Government Advocate (AGA) MS Sahoo for the State Government.The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Savitri Ratho allowed it and fixed July 16 for further consideration of the matter along with the AGA’s report.

The matter assumes significance as en bloc transfer of the pending cases has not been possible owing to an interim stay order which the Court had issued on a petition filed by OAT Bar Association, Cuttack challenging the Central Government notification on abolition of the tribunal on August 7, 2019.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha Administrative Tribunal
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp