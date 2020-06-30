STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Paddy seed worry for Odisha farmers

The farmers’ hopes of a bumper crop this season have been shattered as the seeds bought by them in bulk failed to germinate.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer tries to salvage damaged paddy from a flooded agriculture field at Jaleswar in Balasore district on Thursday.

A farmer tries to salvage damaged paddy from a flooded agriculture field. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath swain)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Supply of sub-standard paddy seeds by the Odisha State Seed Corporation (OSSC) has emerged  a big concern for farmers in the district. Paddy is cultivated on 86,220 hectare land in the district.  

The farmers’ hopes of a bumper crop this season have been shattered as the seeds bought by them in bulk failed to germinate.

This year, owing to adequate rainfall in May (206 mm) and June (95 mm till June 24), the conditions were favourable for cultivation of paddy. 

Different varieties of seeds like Sarala, MTU 1075, Puja, Swarna, Uphar and others were bought by the farmers through cooperative societies and private dealers. Rudra Prasad Jena of Dandilo village in Biridi block had bought 60 kg Sarala seeds from the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) of Gopinathpur. He said around 70 per cent of the seeds, he had sown on his 70 acre land, have failed to germinate. A few farmers of the district are now buying local traditional seeds at a higher price. 

Sources said factors like faulty processing, growth of fungus and irregularities in selection of paddy seeds after certification by Odisha State Seed Certification Agency are responsible for the farmers’ woes. 
Chief district agriculture officer Rabi Narayan Mohapatra said the Agriculture department has been receiving complaints of non-germination of paddy seeds especially of Sarala and MTU 1075 varieties. He said a departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha paddy seeds Odisha farmers
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp