Renovation of Bezbaroa house in Odisha's Sambalpur hit by COVID-19 lockdown

The work, being carried out by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage was supposed to be completed by the end of June this year.

Published: 30th June 2020 07:26 AM

Lakhmikant Bezbaroa

The dilapidated house of Assamese litterateur Lakhmikant Bezbaroa at Nelson Mandela Chowk in Sambalpur | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Renovation and conservation of the house of doyen of Assamese literature Lakhminath Bezbaroa, located at Nelson Mandela Chowk in the city has been hit due to lockdown. 

The work, being carried out by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was supposed to be completed by the end of June this year.

Bezbaroa lived in the city for two decades from 1917 to 1937. He had constructed two houses in 1924-one for use as residence the other as his office.

The house which was used by the litterateur as his office is being renovated at present. The work, which was started in December 2018, was going on in full swing till the lockdown brought it to a halt, said member of INTACH, Sambalpur Chapter Deepak Panda. 

The work was resumed in June 7 and is likely to be completed by the end of August this year. The building will be converted into a library-cum-museum. 

