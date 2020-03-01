Birthday bash turns fatal as three drown in Odisha's Kolab reservoir

By Express News Service

KORAPUT : Birthday celebration of a college student ended on a tragic note as he along with two others drowned in Kolab reservoir on Saturday. They are Manmath Sasmal of Koraput, Sandip Pujari and Ramakanta of Malkangiri district. Five students of Plus III computer science of the Government College, here had gone to the reservoir near the college under Town police limits to celebrate birthday of one of their friends Prem Kumar Baka.

After having their food, when three students went to the backwater of the reservoir to wash their hands, one of them slipped into water. Two others jumped in to rescue him but all the three got stuck in mud and could not swim to safety. Hearing their screams, the remaining two students rushed to the spot and brought them out in an unconscious condition.

They called the 108 ambulance but the vehicle was 40 km away. The unconscious students were taken to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in autorickshaws. On arrival, doctors declared all the three brought dead. Police said unnatural death cases have been registered.