Congress observes bandh in Banki

CUTTACK: Congress workers on Saturday observed a dawn-todusk bandh in Banki protesting police inaction in a double murder case. Hundreds of Congress workers, led by former Banki MLA Debashis Patnaik, staged road blockade at Banki, Damapada, Baideswar, Kalapathar and Tulasipur bringing vehicular movement to a halt. A group of miscreants had hacked two party leaders, Bhagaban Swain and Aditya Kumar Ranasingh, to death on February 15. Ranasingh worked as a part-time journalist who had exposed the wrong-doings of BJD leaders in the area.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi violence: 254 FIRs registered, 903 people arrested or detained
No Mumbai mill worker will be homeless, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
I will be first to welcome if Sidhu joins our party: AAP Punjab chief Mann
Mohammad Kaif hails Ravindra Jadeja's 'terrific' catch
Congress links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams CRPF use
Congress trying to divide Hindu, Muslims over CAA: Nalin Kumar Kateel