Congress observes bandh in Banki

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Congress workers on Saturday observed a dawn-todusk bandh in Banki protesting police inaction in a double murder case. Hundreds of Congress workers, led by former Banki MLA Debashis Patnaik, staged road blockade at Banki, Damapada, Baideswar, Kalapathar and Tulasipur bringing vehicular movement to a halt. A group of miscreants had hacked two party leaders, Bhagaban Swain and Aditya Kumar Ranasingh, to death on February 15. Ranasingh worked as a part-time journalist who had exposed the wrong-doings of BJD leaders in the area.