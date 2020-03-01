Congress raises a storm over lunch, sees BJD-BJP deal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging a tacit understanding between the BJD and BJP, the Congress on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not inviting Finance Minister of Jharkhand Rameshwar Oraon to lunch on Friday at Naveen Nivas. “While the Chief Minister invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, West Bengal and Bihar chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar to lunch, why Oran, a senior Congress leader, who represented Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, was not invited,” OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik asked.

He said, “Does this not go against the culture of Odisha which is Atithi Deva Bhavo?” Patnaik criticised Shah for describing Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi as Gandhi of Odisha during the pro-CAA rally. He also disapproved statement of national BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, equating Shah with Sardar Patel.

Senior Congress leader Suresh Routray also criticised the bonhomie between the BJD and BJP. The parties, which used to spew venom at each other, have now entered into a secret agreement for political benefits, he said and added that there is every likelihood of a negotiation between the two parties over Rajya Sabha seats. Elections to four vacant seats will be held on March 26. On the other hand, State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan dismissed the allegations as baseless and said Congress worked as the BJD’s ‘B’ team during the General Elections. Responding to the allegations, BJD MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera said.

Stay focused for 2024 polls, Shah tells State leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday gave a simple suggestion to State BJP leaders to stay focussed for 2024 elections and work closely with the booth level workers to achieve the goal. “Our goal is clear and we have the roadmap. Nothing is impossible if we work hard with single-minded devotion,” he said at a party meeting. He said the first and foremost task of every worker of the BJP is to galvanise the organisational machinery at booth level, reach the people and share their problems. In a bid to boost the morale of party workers, Shah said the BJP garnered 38.4 per cent of popular vote in 2019 elections as against 21 per cent in 2014, which is no mean feat.

“I don’t consider it a defeat for those who lost the last election with a slender margin. We must prepare our strategy not only how to make up the gap but win with a bigger margin,” he said. Attributing the credit of the sharp increase in the party voting percentage to booth level committees, Shah said he will try to visit the State whenever possible to interact with the workers. The Union Home Minister told the gathering of party MLAs, MPs, party candidates in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, State and districts functionaries and ZP presidents not to pay much attention to what is said about BJP’s relationship with BJD.