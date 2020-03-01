Five more departments in Mo Sarkar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five more departments were brought under the ambit of Mo Sarkar to further empower the people of the State.

The departments included in the Mo Sarkar on Saturday are Forest and Environment, Information and Public Relations, Tourism, Sports and Youth Services, and Skill Development and Technical Education. With this, a total of 12 departments have so far been brought under Mo Sarkar.

Announcing this at a function at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “We have taken tough action wherever there has been lapses and appreciated when the feedback has been good.” Ministers of the five departments Bikram Keshari Arukha, Raghunandan Das, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Premanand Nayak and Tusharkanti Behera said their departments will provide all services efficiently and professionally. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present.