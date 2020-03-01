Odisha CM appoints advisory group of eminent doctors for transformation of SCBMCH

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday appointed a group of eminent doctors to advise on the transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, into a world-class institution.

Seven out of the team of 10 are Padma awardees while four are alumni of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack.

This is part of the 5T initiative which the Chief Minister announced relating to SCBMCH in November 2019.

The members of the advisory group are Ramakanta Panda, Devi Shetty, K Srinath Reddy, professor Subrat Acharya, professor Mukut Minz, Rajan Badwe, professor Digambar Behera, professor Jagat Narula, GN Rao and professor Purna Chandra Mohapatra​.

This transformational initiative is aimed at providing world class health facilities to people of Odisha. The Director of Medical Education and Training, Odisha is the Member-Convenor, a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.