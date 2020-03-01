Odisha government approves Rs 6,923 crore projects to boost industrialisation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to propel employment opportunities and boost industrialisation in the State, Odisha Government on Saturday cleared three investment proposals worth Rs 6,923 crore which will create 4,638 new jobs. The proposals in the core sectors of steel, aluminium and thermal power were approved at the 22nd meeting of the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Kharavela Bhavan here.

The HLCA approved the proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd for setting up 30 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity beneficiation plant in two phases at Deojhar in Keonjhar district with investment of Rs 1,426.75 crore. The proposed unit will create employment potential for 884 people. Besides, another proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers for expansion of pellet plant to 24 MTPA in three phases at Paradip with an additional investment of Rs 3,396.51 crore and providing additional employment of 954 people, was approved at the meeting.

The proposal of Orissa Metaliks Pvt Ltd for setting up of a 1.2 MTPA integrated steel plant along with a 225 MW captive power plant at Nayagarh in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore for providing employment to 2,800 people was also approved by HLCA.