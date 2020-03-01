Odisha junior engineer jailed over false bills for project with MLALAD fund in Nandapur

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A special Vigilance court on Saturday sentenced a junior engineer and a contractor to three and a half years of rigorous imprisonment for submitting false bills for a project undertaken with MLALAD fund in Nandapur block. Source said the Collector of Koraput had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for cross drain work from Thuba to Paratha village in the block in 2012 and the work was assigned to contractor Seikh Goffur.

Later, junior engineer Suresh Behera had prepared a bill of Rs 5 lakh for the project and was issued a cheque of the amount in December. However, later it came to light that the project was not completed and the funds were misappropriated by Goffur and Behera. Basing on a probe conducted by the BDO, the Vigilance department registered a case.