Odisha man kills wife over an argument on couple of eggs

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A man was arrested for killing his wife over a trivial issue at Erandapal village within Raghunathpur police limits on Saturday. The accused, 38-year-old Harekrushan Barik and the victim, 34-year-old Alli Swain, entered into a heated argument over a couple of eggs brought by their daughter from the local Anganwadi centre on Friday. Barik got infuriated as Alli gave the eggs to her sister-in-law who resides along with her husband near their house.

The argument soon turned ugly and Barik hit Alli with a piece of the wood following which she lost consciousness.

She was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where she succumbed to her injuries. Basing on an FIR filed by the victim’s father in which he stated that Barik killed his daughter over dowry, Raghunathpur police arrested him.