Home States Odisha

Orissa HC notice on BDOs’ role in use of grants

The petition filed by Sanjita Majhi of Talajhapi panchayat in Kalahandi district sought quashing of the order.

Published: 01st March 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha Government’s latest order on role of Block Development Officers (BDOs) in implementation of developmental plans with the utilisation of grants at gram panchayat level has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing notices both to the Central and State governments on a petition challenging the validity of the direction.

There are 6,798 gram panchayats in the State. Each of them is annually allocated `40 lakh to ` one crore grants from Central Finance Commission (CFC) and the State Finance Commission (SFC) on the basis of population criteria. In the order issued to the Collectors and Project Directors of DRDAs on February 17, the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department said, “The BDO is entrusted with the job of vetting, overall monitoring, supervision and implementation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) along with other developmental actions right from the beginning of the planning process till final payment is made under Public Finance Management System (PFMS). Without counter signature of BDO in the bills, the transfer of funds shall not be generated from panchayat accounts.”

“BDO is personally responsible and accountable for utilisation of CFC/SFC grants released to the panchayats and to ensure that no cash transaction is made from CFC/SFC grants to any contractor/ vendor (as the case may be),” the order said. The petition filed by Sanjita Majhi of Talajhapi panchayat in Kalahandi district sought quashing of the order.

The petition alleged that the order is “illegal, arbitrary, without authority and contrary to the provisions of the Gram Panchayat Act, 1964.” The petition came up on Friday. Taking note of the allegation, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Sahoo fixed April 24 for further hearing on the issue. The bench accordingly issued notices to the Secretary of Finance Ministry at the Centre and Commissionercum- Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department in the State to file their responses by then.

Odisha Government
