Rape case: Odisha man held for framing school owner

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 28-year-old man was arrested by Plant Site police for framing the owner of a private school in a fake rape case.Sources said the accused, Nitish Gupta, was arrested for trying to frame 45-year-old Bibhuti Gupta, who owns a private school at Bondamunda, in a case of rape by asking a girl to lodge a complaint against the latter.

Plant Site IIC AK Pradhan said Bibhuti was arrested on Feb 26 basing on a complaint filed by a 19-year-old girl who alleged that he raped her in the school office. Later it came to light that Bibhuti had forced a male student of the school to persuade the girl to lodge the complaint. The student filed a complaint against Nitish in which he stated that the latter warned him of dire consequences if he did not comply with his demand.