Two teachers among five held over fake certificates in Odisha

A racket involved in preparing fake certificates was busted by Aska Police and five persons, including two teachers, were arrested on Saturday.

Published: 01st March 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JAJPUR : A racket involved in preparing fake certificates was busted by Aska Police and five persons, including two teachers, were arrested on Saturday.The accused are teachers Gouri Shankar Jena and Prakash Chandra Polai who were working as teachers from 2006 to 2019,  Ranjit Kumar Palata, who prepared rubber stamps of various Government departments and office, a computer shop owner K Dhiren Kumar Dora and Durga Prasad Mishra, who helped people in getting jobs through fake certificates.

IIC Prasant Sahu said on January 14, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Aska lodged a complaint against two teachers for allegedly getting the jobs by submitting fake certificates in 2006. The BEO sought to check their certificates following which, they resigned. During investigation, police nabbed Jena and Polai. Based on information they provided, police arrested Ranjit, Dora and Mishra. 

Dora prepared the fake certificates in his computer centre and Palata provided the rubber stamps while Mishra collected `10,000 to `50,000 from each person to facilitate jobs with the help of the forged certificates. In another incident in Jajpur district, the Korei BEO Susanta Kumar Satapathy on Saturday sacked a teacher of a Government primary school who used fake certificate to get the job. The errant teacher is Duryodhan Sahu of Telia Primary School.

