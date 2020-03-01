Home States Odisha

Value chain plan for Odisha tribal welfare

Odisha Livelihood Mission is being used to empower tribal forest dwellers and augment their income 
 

Published: 01st March 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

A woman collecting ‘Mahua’ in Bamra. The non-timber forest produce is used in making country liquor and is a source of sustenance for poor tribals

A woman collecting ‘Mahua’ in Bamra. The non-timber forest produce is used in making country liquor and is a source of sustenance for poor tribals | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The value chain project launched by Odisha Livelihood Mission (OLM) under Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojna (MKSP) in November across the district has yielded positive results in the first phase.The Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFE) value chain project was proposed to the Central Government in August last year. The objective of the project was to augment the income of tribal forest dwellers and FRA beneficiaries during off season as these group of people are often neglected and they largely depend on the forest for their livelihood.

OLM District Project Director Puspashree Nayak said, “The project is aimed at imparting social, economic and ecological benefits to the forest dwellers by forming self-help groups, engaging them in income generating activities and giving them the responsibility of maintaining the forest resources and protecting it from getting exploited.”

Under the project, collection of a few non-timber minor forest produce including sal, tamarind, char, Harada and Bahada seeds under PESA Act is being undertaken. In the first phase, Primary Procurement Agencies have been formed out of 86 self-help groups from across the district. The PPAs, engaged in collecting and processing the forest produce, sell them to Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC). The SHGs are entitled to a commission of 2 per cent for every transaction done by them. At present, around 1,000 SHG members are being benefited from the project.

While the project started with collection of Harada and Bahala seeds, the groups have sold around five quintal of the produce to TDCC in the last three months.In the next stage, they will be engaged in collecting and processing tamarind and char seeds.The project is not only supporting the livelihood of tribal forest dwellers but has also eased the process of forest produce collection, said Nayak. It will also help in curbing exploitation by middlemen during procurement and ensuring the producers get the right price as the Minimum Support Price of these products are fixed by the Government.

Mission objective 
Collection of minor forest produce including sal, tamarind, char, Harada and Bahada seeds included in phase one 
86 self-help groups from across the district have been formed into PPAs 
Around 1,000 SHG members are being benefited from the project
PPAs sell the forest produce to TDCC and are entitled to commission of 2 per cent for every transaction
 

Odisha tribal welfare
