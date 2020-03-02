Home States Odisha

Bridge ready but lies idle sans approach roads in Odisha

More than two years after its completion, the second high-level bridge over Haradjoar, a tributary of Mahanadi river, at Gobindtola is lying unused due to lack of approach roads. 

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:01 AM

The second bridge over Haradjoar at Gobindtola in Sambalpur city

The second bridge over Haradjoar at Gobindtola in Sambalpur city | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: More than two years after its completion, the second high-level bridge over Haradjoar, a tributary of Mahanadi river, at Gobindtola is lying unused due to lack of approach roads. A high-level bridge already exists over Haradjoar at the same place on the busy Jail Chowk to Dhanupali road which is one of the entry points to the city and connects NH 55 and NH 53.

The second bridge was constructed parallel to the existing bridge to ease traffic on the road which often witnesses vehicular congestion due to expansion of the city. 

However, the bridge is lying unused in the absence of approach roads on both sides. Currently, vehicles are plying on the existing bridge. Official sources said there was no provision for the construction of approach roads in the tender floated for the bridge project.

After there was a change of plans, private land and buildings need to be acquired for construction of the approach roads on both sides of the bridge. However, no step has been taken for the acquisition of land. Currently, the second bridge is connected to the approach roads of the existing bridge.

Construction work of the second bridge, which is 75 metre long and 8.5 metre wide, was executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) at a cost of Rs 6.40 crore. Work on the bridge started in 2015 and was completed in 2017.

The bridge was constructed considering the expansion of the city on Dhanupali side. Apart from the two NHs, the Jail Chowk-Dhanupali road connects State Highway 15 which links Sambalpur with Sonepur and Balangir. Besides, those coming from Deogarh also enter the city through the route. Deputy Executive Engineer of PWD, Division I Kallola Pradhan said there is a proposal to make the Jail Chowk-Dhanupali road into a four-lane road. The second bridge can be used properly only after the proposed four-laning work gets materialised, he added.

