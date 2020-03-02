Encroachers to be evicted from Baladevjew shrine

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration has come up with a plan to beautify the area around Baladevjew temple by evicting encroachers. Collector Samarth Verma said a survey of the 400-year-old shrine was carried out recently and it was decided to evict encroachers from Government and temple land in order to start the beautification project. He said last year, the State Government had granted Rs 8.5 crore for the purpose.

Executive Officer of Kendrapara Municipality Debaprasad Bal said encroachers around the temple have already been identified and were served notices on Saturday. “After evicting them, we will create more space around the temple,” he said.

Traffic congestion on the main road owing to encroachment has emerged as a major cause of concern in the town. Bal said legal action will be initiated against those who refused to vacate the land they have encroached upon. Prasanna Patri, a priest of the temple, supported the district administration’s decision and said the main road near the temple has narrowed down considerably due to encroachment.