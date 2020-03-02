Home States Odisha

Encroachers to be evicted from Baladevjew shrine

The district administration has come up with a plan to beautify the area around Baldevjew temple by evicting encroachers.

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Baladevjew Temple at Kendrapara town

Baladevjew Temple at Kendrapara town

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration has come up with a plan to beautify the area around Baladevjew temple by evicting encroachers. Collector Samarth Verma said a survey of the 400-year-old shrine was carried out recently and it was decided to evict encroachers from Government and temple land in order to start the beautification project. He said last year, the State Government had granted Rs 8.5 crore for the purpose.

Executive Officer of Kendrapara Municipality Debaprasad Bal said encroachers around the temple have already been identified and were served notices on Saturday. “After evicting them, we will create more space around the temple,” he said.

Traffic congestion on the main road owing to encroachment has emerged as a major cause of concern in the town. Bal said legal action will be initiated against those who refused to vacate the land they have encroached upon. Prasanna Patri, a priest of the temple, supported the district administration’s decision and said the main road near the temple has narrowed down considerably due to encroachment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Baladevjew Prasanna Patri
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp