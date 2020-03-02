Rehabilitation of beggars in Odisha's pilgrim town on cards

By Express News Service

PURI: Beggars in pilgrim town and its nearby areas will soon be rehabilitated and provided shelter in special homes called ‘Niladri Nilay’. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Collector Balwant Singh here on Sunday. As many as eight shelter homes will be set up in the town for the purpose. Each home will have a capacity to accommodate 50 beggars.

Social welfare officers, with the help of NGOs, would be entrusted with the task of identifying beggars and shifting them to the shelter homes. Community organisers of Puri Municipality, locals and police too would be involved in the process.

The beggars will be provided free food, clothes and other basic amenities at the shelter homes. Besides, counselling will be provided to them by experts. Sources said social workers would collect their addresses and contact their families and relatives so that they can be sent home after being rehabilitated. Funds for the purpose would be allocated under ‘Praful’ scheme of the State Government, said District Social Security Officer Trinath Padhi.