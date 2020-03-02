Home States Odisha

Team of ten to help Odisha government in transforming SCB Medical College and Hospital

The Government has already begun the groundwork to create new infrastructure for SCB Medical College by identifying and clearing space.

Published: 02nd March 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

medical, doctor

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday picked a group of 10 eminent doctors of India, seven of them Padma award winners, to advise the Odisha Government in transforming SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, State’s biggest health facility in the public sector. Office of Chief Minister announced the doctors’ group and said they would be the brain behind converting SCB Medical College into a world-class health institution. The Government had, earlier in November, declared its intention to turn SCB into an AIIMS plus category institution as part of its 5T Initiatives and backed it up with Rs 1,000 crore allocation in the Budget 2020-21.

The advisory group includes some of country’s top names in various disciplines such as Dr Ramakanta Panda, Dr Devi Shetty, Dr K Srinath Reddy, Prof Subrat Acharya, Prof Mukut Minz, Dr Rajan Badwe, Prof Digambar Behera, Prof Jagat Narula, Dr GN Rao and Prof Purna Chandra Mohapatra. Four of them are alumnus of SCBMCH.

The Government has already begun the groundwork to create new infrastructure for SCB Medical College by identifying and clearing space. The administration is looking to bring in new ideas in health services delivery in the 76-year-old health institution which attracts more than 1.5 lakh patients to its OPDs every month. Since SCB Medical College’s transformation plan under Naveen Patnaik Government’s new governance initiatives is billed as the ‘symbol of hope’ for millions, the Government has brought on board the eminent doctors to draw from their multi-layered experience in health service across disciplines.

Group of 10 doctors to transform SCB

Of the ten, Dr Ramakanta Panda, Prof Subrat Acharya, Prof Digambar Behera and Prof Purna Chandra Mohapatra are products of SCBMCH. Director Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty will be Member-Convenor of the group. Prof Acharya, now President of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, felt that Government’s decision to transform SCBMCH into a world-class institute is a bold step and it presents him an opportunity to contribute to his alma mater.

“It is an opportunity to give back to my alma mater. We have to create a good environment with top infrastructure. Our doctors are very talented and need proper guidance. People will not go outside for treatment if they get advanced and quality health care here. We must do our best to see the institution, which made us what we are today, touch new heights,” he added.

Thanking the Chief Minister for the responsibility, Prof Mohapatra said the participation of the group will not be limited to meeting only. “I will certainly try my best to transform SCBMCH into a world-class health care institution,” he said.

Dr Panda is now Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Heart Institute which he set up in 2002.  Professor Behera is Head of the Department in Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh and founder president of the Indian Study for the Study of Lung Cancer.Similarly, Dr Shetty is founder of Narayana Hrudayalaya while Dr Reddy is currently President of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). One of India’s top names in kidney transplantation, Prof Minz is a former Head of Department of Renal Transplant Surgery, PGI, Chandigarh. Dr Badwe is Medical Director of Tata Cancer Hospital while Dr Narula is the Associate Dean for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr Rao is Director of LV Prasad Eye Institute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCB Medical College and Hospital Odisha
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp