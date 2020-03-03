Home States Odisha

1,585 e-challans for helmet-less riders in Odisha

RTOs in the State have issued 3,175 e-challans for various road safety violations between Sunday and 9.30 pm on Monday.

A man rides without helmet flouting traffic rules at Rajmahal Square in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even after Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act was reinforced by Odisha Government on March 1, several two-wheeler riders continue to flout norms and a whopping number of 1,585 challans were issued for driving without helmets.

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Odisha have issued 39 challans for drunk driving, 50 for using mobile phone while driving, 57 for wrong side driving, 101 for triple riding, 147 for driving without a seat belt and 356 challans for over-speeding, among others.

“On March 1, e-challans worth Rs 1.06 crore were issued across Odisha. Checking is being carried out against road safety violations like drunk driving, over-speeding, wrong side driving, triple riding, using mobile phone while driving, not wearing helmet and seat belt, and others,” said a senior State Transport Authority (STA) official. 

RTOs in the State have issued 3,175 e-challans for various road safety violations between Sunday and 9.30 pm on Monday. On the day, RTO-I in the Capital seized two buses of an educational institute for similar documentation violations, including not having fitness, permit and pollution certificates, and imposed a fine of Rs 25,500 each on the two vehicles.

Similarly, RTO-II seized a school van for documentation violations like not having fitness, permit, insurance and pollution certificates. The driver was also found driving the vehicle without a licence.

While RTO-I issued 73 challans, RTO-II issued 45 challans amounting to Rs 2,01,500. Commissionerate Police also carried out the enforcement and issued challan to 200 violators in the city on Monday.

